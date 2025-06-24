Maroon 5 Plots ‘Love Is Like’ Fall 2025 US Tour to Support Forthcoming Record

By Olivia Perreault
Maroon 5 has announced a fresh slate of North American dates, unveiling the “Love Is Like 2025” U.S. Fall Tour that will take the multi-platinum pop rock band coast to coast beginning in October.

The tour kicks off on October 6 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will travel through major cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville, New York City, and Boston, before wrapping on November 25 in Detroit, Michigan. Notable stops include Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum, and Chase Center among others.

Claire Rosinkranz will provide support on all dates.

MAROON 5: LOVE IS LIKE 2025 TOUR 🖤

Tickets for Maroon 5’s “Love Is Like 2025” tour will be available beginning with a Fan Club presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale scheduled for Friday, June 27. For complete ticketing details, visit maroon5.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees so common to major ticketing sites. Maroon 5 Tickets.

Love Is Like, Maroon 5’s eighth studio album, is due August 15 via 222 Records and Interscope Records. The LP marks their first since 2021’s Jordi and features a special guest, Lisa from BLACKPINK.

“I feel like we’ve gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically,” frontman Adam Levine previously said of the new music. “This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career.”

Known for smash hits like “This Love,” “She Will Be Loved,” and “Sugar,” Maroon 5 has long been a staple of pop and rock radio since their debut album Songs About Jane catapulted them to fame in the early 2000s.

Maroon 5 | 2025 Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
7/11En-Joie Golf Club – Endicott, NY (previously announced)Tickets
10/6PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZTickets
10/8Acrisure Arena – Palm Springs, CATickets
10/10Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CATickets
10/17Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CATickets
10/18Chase Center – San Francisco, CATickets
10/21Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WATickets
10/23Moda Center – Portland, ORTickets
10/25Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
10/28Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NETickets
10/29Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MNTickets
11/2Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TNTickets
11/4Moody Center – Austin, TXTickets
11/5Toyota Center – Houston, TXTickets
11/7American Airlines Center – Dallas, TXTickets
11/9Simmons Bank Arena – North Little Rock, ARTickets
11/11State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GATickets
11/13United Center – Chicago, ILTickets
11/14PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PATickets
11/16CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MDTickets
11/19Madison Square Garden – New York, NYTickets
11/22TD Garden – Boston, MATickets
11/24Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OHTickets
11/25Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MITickets

