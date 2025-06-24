Maroon 5 Plots ‘Love Is Like’ Fall 2025 US Tour to Support Forthcoming Record

Maroon 5 has announced a fresh slate of North American dates, unveiling the “Love Is Like 2025” U.S. Fall Tour that will take the multi-platinum pop rock band coast to coast beginning in October.
The tour kicks off on October 6 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will travel through major cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville, New York City, and Boston, before wrapping on November 25 in Detroit, Michigan. Notable stops include Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum, and Chase Center among others.
Claire Rosinkranz will provide support on all dates.
MAROON 5: LOVE IS LIKE 2025 TOUR 🖤
Tickets for Maroon 5’s “Love Is Like 2025” tour will be available beginning with a Fan Club presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale scheduled for Friday, June 27. For complete ticketing details, visit maroon5.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees so common to major ticketing sites. Maroon 5 Tickets.
Love Is Like, Maroon 5’s eighth studio album, is due August 15 via 222 Records and Interscope Records. The LP marks their first since 2021’s Jordi and features a special guest, Lisa from BLACKPINK.
“I feel like we’ve gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically,” frontman Adam Levine previously said of the new music. “This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career.”
Known for smash hits like “This Love,” “She Will Be Loved,” and “Sugar,” Maroon 5 has long been a staple of pop and rock radio since their debut album Songs About Jane catapulted them to fame in the early 2000s.
Maroon 5 | 2025 Tour Dates
Date Venue and City Shop 7/11 En-Joie Golf Club – Endicott, NY (previously announced) Tickets 10/6 PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ Tickets 10/8 Acrisure Arena – Palm Springs, CA Tickets 10/10 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA Tickets 10/17 Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA Tickets 10/18 Chase Center – San Francisco, CA Tickets 10/21 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA Tickets 10/23 Moda Center – Portland, OR Tickets 10/25 Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets 10/28 Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE Tickets 10/29 Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN Tickets 11/2 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN Tickets 11/4 Moody Center – Austin, TX Tickets 11/5 Toyota Center – Houston, TX Tickets 11/7 American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX Tickets 11/9 Simmons Bank Arena – North Little Rock, AR Tickets 11/11 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA Tickets 11/13 United Center – Chicago, IL Tickets 11/14 PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets 11/16 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Tickets 11/19 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Tickets 11/22 TD Garden – Boston, MA Tickets 11/24 Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH Tickets 11/25 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI Tickets
