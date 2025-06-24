Maroon 5 Plots ‘Love Is Like’ Fall 2025 US Tour to Support Forthcoming Record

Maroon 5 has announced a fresh slate of North American dates, unveiling the “Love Is Like 2025” U.S. Fall Tour that will take the multi-platinum pop rock band coast to coast beginning in October.

The tour kicks off on October 6 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will travel through major cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville, New York City, and Boston, before wrapping on November 25 in Detroit, Michigan. Notable stops include Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum, and Chase Center among others.

Claire Rosinkranz will provide support on all dates.