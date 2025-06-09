Michael Schetzel Joins RevPro as Director of Partnership Development

RevPro has named longtime sports executive Michael Schetzel as its new director of partnership development, the company announced. Based in Las Vegas, RevPro specializes in ticket distribution and customizable partnerships across live entertainment and sports.

Schetzel brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, with a track record of driving ticket sales and revenue growth for a range of sports properties including the Boston Red Sox, Madison Square Garden, and several professional soccer clubs.

“Michael helps partners tap into new audiences and unlock untapped value through smarter distribution and integrated sales strategies,” RevPro CEO Roger Jones said in a press release. “He is setting higher standards for how tickets are marketed, sold, and optimized across the entertainment landscape.”

At Indy Eleven, Schetzel played a key role in developing the club’s ticketing strategy ahead of a planned 20,000-seat stadium, leading to a 17% increase in ticket revenue. He also oversaw all revenue-generating operations at FC Tulsa, where he grew revenue by more than 200%.

Prior to joining RevPro, Schetzel led MDS Sports Business Consulting, working with sports teams and organizations to refine ticketing and sponsorship strategies. His recent work included helping United Soccer League expansion club ALTA FC establish a corporate partnership program, and assisting the Association of Luxury Suite Directors in expanding its global membership and sponsor base.

At RevPro, Schetzel is tasked with identifying and onboarding new clients into the company’s growing network of ticketing partners.

“Organizations are already experiencing revolutionary results,” Jones said.

RevPro describes itself as a ticket management platform offering expanded distribution, proprietary software, and detailed analytics to help partners increase revenue and improve customer experience.