Miranda Lambert Brings Back Animal Shelter Donation Program on 2025 Tour

Miranda Lambert will bring her “Fill the Little Red Wagon” pet supply drive back on the road this summer on select stops as part of her current tour.

The initiative, created through Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, invites fans to donate pet food, toys, and supplies to local animal shelters in cities where she is performing.

The campaign will be active in Madison, Wisconsin, Miami Gardens, Florida, Glendale, Arizona, Seattle, Washington, Santa Clara, California, Cleveland, Ohio, and Foxborough, Massachusetts. At each location, fans can drop off donations at a designated shelter until noon local time the day before the concert. Participants will also have the chance to enter a drawing for pit tickets to that evening’s show. Winners will be selected at random and notified ahead of the performance.

Lambert launched Fill the Little Red Wagon in 2016 during her Keeper of the Flame Tour. The program works directly with local animal shelters to gather essential pet items while offering fans an opportunity to contribute to animal welfare efforts in their communities.

“For me, it’s always been music and mutts, so whenever I’m able to make something happen with both at the same time, it’s magic,” Lambert said in a statement. “It’s been nearly a decade since we started ‘Fill the Little Red Wagon’ to help shelters while I’m on the road — it’s one of my favorite things about touring.”

Participating tour dates can be found below:

June 28-29: Madison, WI @ Camp Randall

July 11: Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

July 18: Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

July 25: Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

August 1: Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

August 15: Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

August 22-23: Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium