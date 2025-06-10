Monster Jam tickets on sale in Arlington at AT&T Stadium

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Monster Jam roars into Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 4, 2025, revving up AT&T Stadium for an evening of 12,000-pound trucks, backflips and freestyle fury. Home to the Dallas Cowboys, the 80,000-seat venue will transform into a dirt-filled battleground as fan favorites Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and more battle for event championship points.

Tickets are on sale now. The AT&T Stadium box office is one option, but savvy fans can dodge hidden fees by grabbing seats through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing covers premium lower-bowl views to budget-friendly upper-deck spots.

Monster Jam’s 2025 tour features the series’ most advanced truck lineup yet, sporting 1,500-horsepower engines capable of launching 30 feet in the air. Between racing brackets, look for the Skills Challenge—drivers performing nose wheelies and two-wheel bicycle maneuvers—plus the thrills of head-to-head donuts timed by judges’ scores.

AT&T Stadium’s massive HD center-hung board ensures crisp close-ups of every crash landing, while spacious concourses keep concessions and merch easy to access. Arrive early for the pre-show Pit Party to meet drivers, snap selfies beside jumbo tires and collect autographs.

