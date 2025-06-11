Monster Jam tickets on sale in Houston

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Monster Jam roars into Houston’s NRG Stadium for a night of full-throttle freestyle and racing action on Oct. 18, 2025. Engines fire at 7 p.m., launching 12,000-pound trucks skyward in the world’s most popular monster-truck tour.

Tickets are on sale through the NRG Park ticket office and on ScoreBig, where families can dodge surprise fees and put those savings toward ear protection—or a pit-party pass to meet drivers and trucks up close.

The 2025 field is expected to feature fan favorites Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and local hero Bad Company. Drivers will unleash two hours of wheelies, donuts and massive jumps over junk-car stacks, with judges’ scores delivered in real time via the Monster Jam app.

NRG Stadium’s retractable roof means the show goes on rain or shine, while Houston’s spacious tailgate lots turn the event into an all-day party for truck lovers of every age. Arrive early for the pre-show pit experience and snap photos next to 66-inch tires before they conquer the dirt course.

Whether you track scores year-round or just need a thrilling Saturday-night outing, Monster Jam in Houston promises horsepower and pyrotechnics in equal measure.

Shop for Monster Jam tickets at NRG Stadium on Oct. 18, 2025

