Morrissey Blames Lack of Industry Support for Cancellation of Sweden Gig

Morrissey called-off a show in Stockholm, Sweden earlier this week, placing the blame on the lack of financial support from the music industry.

The gig was set to take place at the 8,300-capacity Hovet Arena in Stockholm on Monday, June 23. However, ticketholders for the Stockholm show were notified that the show was cancelled “due to exhaustion among the band and crew.”

“The pain at not reaching Stockholm this week is horrific for the band and crew,” the former Smiths frontman wrote on his website, Morrissey Central. “We dream of Stockholm, Reykjavik, Trondheim, Helsinki, Aarhus…but there is no financial support from imaginary record labels to get us to such places.”

He went on to note that “in the last seven days we have traveled into six countries, and we are travel-weary beyond belief” and “we can barely see.”

“We pray to God that someone, somewhere can help us reach Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark … where we have thousands upon thousands of friends, yet absolutely zero music industry support,” Morrissey continued. “No label will release our music, no radio will play our music … and yet our ticket sales are sensational. What does this tell us about the state of Art in 2025?”

Morrissey said that “the wagon rolls on” to Berlin, Germany next on Friday, June 27, adding that “with the grace of God we will all gather.”

The singer’s statements are likely pointing to his record Bonfire of Teenagers, which was set to be released on Capitol Records in 2023, but was shelved alongside his split from the label the previous year. He is currently signed to the independent label Rough Trade.