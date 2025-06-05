Morrissey tickets on sale in Toronto at Budweiser Stage

Morrissey returns to Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario, for a headline performance on Sept. 13, 2025. Fans can anticipate an evening of indie-rock gems and solo classics, featuring songs from his storied career both with The Smiths and as a solo artist.

Tickets for the Sept. 13 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Budweiser Stage box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Since leading The Smiths to prominence in the 1980s, Morrissey has remained one of alternative rock’s most influential voices. With solo hits like “Everyday Is Like Sunday” and “Irish Blood, English Heart,” he has captivated audiences with his distinct baritone, poetic lyricism and uncompromising attitude. His live performances are known for passionate renditions and a deeply loyal fanbase.

Budweiser Stage—Toronto’s premier outdoor concert venue—offers riverside views, state-of-the-art sound and a laid-back festival atmosphere. As autumn settles over Ontario, fans will gather under the open sky to hear both beloved Smiths anthems and solo tracks, creating a nostalgic yet fresh musical experience.

Toronto audiences have long celebrated Morrissey’s artistry, from packed club shows to arena tours. This fall date promises to be a standout event, combining timeless melodies, outspoken commentary and Morrissey’s singular stage presence. Don’t miss your chance to see this alternative legend live.

Shop for Morrissey tickets at Budweiser Stage on Sept. 13, 2025

