NBA Finals Pacers vs. Thunder tickets on sale in Indianapolis

NBA finals (Image via ScoreBig)

Indiana Pacers fans have a golden opportunity to witness history as the 2025 NBA Finals head to Indianapolis. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host as many as three home games in the championship series against the Oklahoma City Thunder: Game 3 on June 11, Game 4 on June 13, and—if the matchup extends—Game 6 on June 19. Each contest is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff in the heart of downtown Indy.

Tickets for every potential home date are on sale now. Seats can be purchased at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office, but savvy fans can also secure theirs through ScoreBig, where NBA Finals tickets come with no hidden fees and transparent pricing.

The Pacers are chasing their first league title since joining the NBA, and the atmosphere inside the 17,000-seat arena is expected to be electric. Led by All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton and rising star Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana brings one of the league’s most explosive offenses into the series. The Thunder counter with MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a swarming young defense, setting the stage for a classic clash of styles.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse—widely praised for its sightlines and fan-friendly layout—will be rocking with Rally Indy Blue as the Finals shift to the Hoosier State. Whether you’re a lifelong season-ticket holder or simply want to check “NBA Finals” off your sports bucket list, these dates promise high-stakes drama, towel-waving crowds and memories that last long after the final buzzer.

