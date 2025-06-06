Nile, Cryptopsy Plot 2025 Co-Headlining Tour with The Last 10 Seconds of Life

Death metal veterans Nile and Cryptopsy have announced an extensive run of fall 2025 North American tour dates. The co-headlining trek will see both bands delivering their signature brutal sounds to fans across the U.S. throughout September and October.

“The Underworld Awaits Tour” launches September 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and continues with more than two dozen performances before wrapping October 11 in Indianapolis. Stops along the way include Brooklyn, Cleveland, Chicago, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and Denver.

Throughout the run, The Last 10 Seconds of Life and Cognitive will provide direct support.

“We are so excited to bring ‘An Insatiable Violence’ to the United States It’s a pleasure to tour amongst friends and this lineup is incredibly stacked!” Cryptopsy said in a statement. “Our new album was written for a live setting. The songs are more brutal and grooving so that people can really latch on and bang their heads.”

Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Fans can find box office and ticketing information through the official websites for each artist at nile-official.com and nuclearblast.com/pages/cryptopsy. Tickets are also available on resale platforms like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit Nile Tickets for more information and availability.

Nile, widely regarded for their technical prowess and ancient Egyptian themes, have long been a staple of the death metal scene. Their career has included multiple critically acclaimed albums and relentless touring across the globe. Cryptopsy is known for their extreme approach to death metal and landmark albums like “None So Vile.”

Date Venue and City 9/12 Chapel of Bones, Raleigh, NC 9/13 Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA 9/14 Tally Ho, Leesburg, VA 9/16 Brooklyn Monarch, Brooklyn, NY 9/17 Wally’s, Hampton, NH 9/18 Webster Hall, Hartford, CT 9/19 Mickey’s Black Box, Lititz, PA 9/20 Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ 9/21 Montage Music Hall, Rochester, NY 9/22 Mercury, Cleveland, OH 9/24 Sanctuary, Detroit, MI 9/25 Hobart Art Theatre, Hobart, IN 9/26 The Annex, Madison, WI 9/27 Studio B Skyway, Minneapolis, MN 9/28 Apollo Theater, Belvidere, IL 9/29 Bigs Bar, Sioux Falls, SD 10/1 Pub Station, Billings, MT 10/3 El Corazon, Seattle, WA 10/4 Knitting Factory, Spokane, WA 10/5 Knitting Factory, Boise, ID 10/6 Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City, UT 10/7 Oriental Theater, Denver, CO 10/9 Wooly’s, Des Moines, IA 10/10 Reggie’s, Chicago, IL 10/11 Hi-Fi Annex, Indianapolis, IN

