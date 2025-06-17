Noah Cyrus tickets on sale in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Paramount

Noah Cyrus at Splendour In The Grass, July 2023 | Photo credit: Bruce Baker via Wikimedia Commons

Noah Cyrus brings her haunting alt-pop vocals to the newly restored Brooklyn Paramount on Oct. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. The Flatbush Avenue landmark—fresh off its $50 million art-deco revival—hosts Cyrus for an intimate theater night that spotlights her platinum single “July” and songs from 2024’s critically praised album The Hardest Part.

Tickets are available now through the venue

Cyrus’ 2025 trek is her first full U.S. run in more than two years, earning buzz for stripped-down arrangements and raw storytelling that underline her Nashville roots. The 2,600-capacity Brooklyn Paramount pairs historic grandeur—vaulted ceilings, gilded proscenium arches—with state-of-the-art acoustics, perfect for the singer’s breathy, emotional delivery.

Doors open early so fans can explore the lobby’s vintage murals or grab a pre-show cocktail at neighboring DeKalb Market Hall. With only one New York date on the itinerary, demand is expected to be high.

Shop for Noah Cyrus tickets at Brooklyn Paramount on October 8, 2025

