Noah Cyrus Unveils Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

ConcertsOlivia Perreault6 hours ago

Noah Cyrus has officially announced a new run of live performances this fall across North America.

The run will launch July 11 with a performance at The Ford in Los Angeles and continue through October, wrapping up on October 24 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona. Along the way, Cyrus will stop in cities including San Diego, Vancouver, Chicago, Montreal, Nashville, and more.

Presale tickets are up and running until June 19 at 11:59 p.m. local time. The general onsale begins June 20 at 10 a.m. local time. For ticket information and exclusive VIP packages, visit noahcyrus.com. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Browse available deals at Noah Cyrus Tickets.

Noah Cyrus rose to prominence with her debut single “Make Me (Cry)” and has since built a distinctive artistic identity, blending elements of pop, country, and folk. Her debut album, The Hardest Part, received critical acclaim and cemented her as a compelling voice in modern music.

Cyrus will be touring in support of her upcoming sophomore record, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, which features Blake Shelton, Fleet Foxes, Ella Langley, and Bill Callahan. The LP, coproduced alongside Mike Crossey and PJ Harding, is due July 11 via Columbia Records.

Find Cyrus’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Noah Cyrus North American Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
July 11The Ford – Los Angeles, CA
September 12The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA
September 13House of Blues – San Diego, CA
September 15The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA
September 18Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC
September 19Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA
September 20Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA
September 21Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR
September 23The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT
September 24Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO
September 26Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO
September 27The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN
September 29The Pageant – St. Louis, MO
September 30Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL
October 2Masonic Cathedral – Detroit, MI
October 4MTELUS – Montreal, QC
October 7House of Blues – Boston, MA
October 8Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
October 10The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA
October 11The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD
October 13The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC
October 15Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
October 17Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
October 18Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL
October 20House of Blues – Houston, TX
October 21House of Blues – Dallas, TX
October 22Emo’s – Austin, TX
October 24The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

