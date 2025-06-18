Noah Cyrus Unveils Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Noah Cyrus has officially announced a new run of live performances this fall across North America.

The run will launch July 11 with a performance at The Ford in Los Angeles and continue through October, wrapping up on October 24 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona. Along the way, Cyrus will stop in cities including San Diego, Vancouver, Chicago, Montreal, Nashville, and more.

Presale tickets are up and running until June 19 at 11:59 p.m. local time. The general onsale begins June 20 at 10 a.m. local time. For ticket information and exclusive VIP packages, visit noahcyrus.com. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Browse available deals at Noah Cyrus Tickets.

Noah Cyrus rose to prominence with her debut single “Make Me (Cry)” and has since built a distinctive artistic identity, blending elements of pop, country, and folk. Her debut album, The Hardest Part, received critical acclaim and cemented her as a compelling voice in modern music.

Cyrus will be touring in support of her upcoming sophomore record, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, which features Blake Shelton, Fleet Foxes, Ella Langley, and Bill Callahan. The LP, coproduced alongside Mike Crossey and PJ Harding, is due July 11 via Columbia Records.

Find Cyrus’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City July 11 The Ford – Los Angeles, CA September 12 The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA September 13 House of Blues – San Diego, CA September 15 The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA September 18 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC September 19 Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA September 20 Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA September 21 Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR September 23 The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT September 24 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO September 26 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO September 27 The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN September 29 The Pageant – St. Louis, MO September 30 Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL October 2 Masonic Cathedral – Detroit, MI October 4 MTELUS – Montreal, QC October 7 House of Blues – Boston, MA October 8 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY October 10 The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA October 11 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD October 13 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC October 15 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN October 17 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA October 18 Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL October 20 House of Blues – Houston, TX October 21 House of Blues – Dallas, TX October 22 Emo’s – Austin, TX October 24 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.