Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets on sale in Cherokee at Harrah’s

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo (Image via ScoreBig)

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets on sale in Cherokee at Harrah’s

Tickets On Sale

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo bring four decades of rock anthems to Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center in Cherokee, North Carolina, on Sept. 13, 2025. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo behind “Love Is a Battlefield” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” will turn the 3,000-seat showroom into an electric sing-along starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now. Fans can buy at Harrah’s box office, but many prefer ScoreBig for upfront pricing and zero hidden service fees.

Expect Giraldo’s signature riffs to drive set-list staples like “Heartbreaker,” while Benatar’s four-octave power vocals soar beneath state-of-the-art LED lighting. The duo, married since 1982, pepper shows with stories about crafting chart-toppers in an era when female-fronted rock bands were rare.

Harrah’s Cherokee Resort offers on-site gaming, dining and mountain views—ideal for a weekend getaway. Arrive early to explore the Oconaluftee River trails or linger post-show at the resort’s craft-beer taproom.

