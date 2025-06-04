Peter Murphy Cancels Tour Due Amid Health Issues

Peter Murphy | Photo by Michael Johnson, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Peter Murphy, the former frontman of Bauhaus, announced that he will no longer head out on a tour this summer due to ongoing health issues.

“I am very much saddened by this news,” he said in a statement. “This situation is hopefully temporary, and we will be able to announce shows in support of Silver Shade at some point in the near future. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding.”

Murphy was scheduled to appear across the U.K. and Europe between June and August in support of his first new solo album since 2014, Silver Shade.

This isn’t his first cancellation in recent years; he had to postpone a residency in 2019 at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge, followed by a round of North American dates in 2022 when he had to enter a rehabilitation facility. He also rescheduled dates in early 2023 on the Celebrating David Bowie tour due to a medical procedure, as well as a UK and European leg of the same tour last year amid illness.

Murphy first began his career with the Bauhaus, a gothic rock group that rose to fame in the late ’70s. They’re best-known for tracks like “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” “Dark Entries,” and “The Passion of Lovers.” After their split in 1983, he launched a solo career, garnering attention with fan-favorites like “Cuts You Up,” “A Strange Kind of Love,” “All Night Long.”