Phish tickets on sale in Alpharetta

Phish (Image via ScoreBig)

Phish brings two nights of improvisational rock to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Sept. 16 and 17, 2025. Expect extended jams, surprise covers and the kind of spontaneous performances that have defined Phish’s live reputation.

Tickets for both Sept. 16 and 17 shows are on sale now. Purchase at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

With roots in Vermont’s jam-band scene, Phish has spent more than 40 years redefining live music. Their set lists often blend rock, funk, bluegrass and jazz into one seamless performance, making each concert unique. Atlanta-area fans have welcomed Phish’s return to North Georgia with sold-out Summer tours, and this stop marks a must-see fall engagement.

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre offers spacious lawn seating, covered pavilion areas and outstanding sound quality. As Phish kicks off two nights of open-ended improvisation, fans can settle in for a musical journey featuring classics like “Chalk Dust Torture” and “You Enjoy Myself,” alongside deep cuts and fresh rarities.

Whether you’re a seasoned “Phan” or discovering Phish for the first time, the Alpharetta run promises an immersive experience filled with crowd interplay, intricate song transitions and unexpected musical detours. Gather your crew for an unforgettable weekend of jam-band magic beneath the Georgia sky.

Get your Phish tickets at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Phish tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.