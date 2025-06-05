Phish tickets on sale in Birmingham

Ticketnews Ads
Phish (Image via ScoreBig)

Phish returns to the Coca-Cola Amphitheater at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, for two nights on Sept. 13 and 14, 2025. Fans can look forward to a pair of high-energy performances featuring the band’s signature blend of improvisational rock and extended jams.

Tickets for both Sept. 13 and 14 performances are on sale now. Purchase at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Since forming in 1983, Phish has built a devoted following thanks to its genre-defying live shows, combining rock, funk, jazz and bluegrass into one seamless experience. Known for their exploratory sets and enthusiastic fan community, the band continues to sell out amphitheaters and arenas across North America.

The Coca-Cola Amphitheater at the BJCC—Fultondale’s premier outdoor venue—offers excellent sightlines, premium acoustics and a vibrant festival atmosphere. Birmingham concertgoers will have the chance to hear classic Phish tracks like “Bouncing Around the Room” and “Farmhouse,” as well as deep cuts and improv segments unique to each night.

Whether you’re a longtime “Phan” or new to the jam-band scene, this two-night stand promises unforgettable musical moments under the Alabama sky. Prepare for extended set lists, playful segues and the spontaneous energy that has defined Phish’s legacy for more than four decades.

