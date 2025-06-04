Phish tickets on sale in Hampton at Hampton Coliseum

Phish (Image via ScoreBig)

Phish will turn Hampton Coliseum into “The Mothership” once again when the jam-rock titans settle in for a three-night run, Sept. 19-21, 2025. Each show begins at 7:30 p.m., offering fans in Hampton, Virginia, a full weekend of exploratory sets, deep improv and the kind of communal energy that has defined the quartet’s storied relationship with the venue.

Tickets for all three dates are on sale now.

Phish and Hampton go way back—the band recorded its legendary 1998 Hampton Comes Alive box set here, and subsequent visits have produced landmark jams such as the 2009 “Backwards Down the Number Line” and 2018’s 24-minute “Simple.” Trey Anastasio, Mike Gordon, Page McConnell and Jon Fishman typically switch up the set list every night, meaning no two concerts in the run will be alike. Expect bust-outs, segues and plenty of glow-stick war moments as the group continues to weave in material from its recent album, Sigma Oasis, alongside classics like “You Enjoy Myself,” “Ghost” and “The Lizards.”

The 13,800-seat Coliseum—nicknamed “the mothership” for its UFO-like exterior—boasts excellent sightlines and an acoustically friendly bowl, making it a favorite among touring acts and tapers alike. Located minutes from the Chesapeake Bay, Hampton offers easy access to hotels, campgrounds and late-night seafood spots for hungry phans eager to compare set lists after the show.

