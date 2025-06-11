Pitbull tickets on sale in Tuscaloosa

Pitbull | Photo by Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

Pitbull—Mr. Worldwide himself—touches down at Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Aug. 28, 2025. The 7:30 p.m. show marks the rapper’s first visit to the Riverwalk-side venue, bringing a catalog of party anthems to the University of Alabama’s backyard.

Tickets are available now from the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater box office and through ScoreBig, where no-fee pricing keeps the dance floor budget-friendly. Use the site’s price-slider tool to find seats that match your wallet without compromising your view.

Expect a hit-packed set that sprints from “Give Me Everything” to “Fireball,” plus collaborations with everyone from Kesha to Enrique Iglesias. Pitbull’s live band layers Latin percussion over EDM drops, while LED walls pulse with Miami-bright visuals for an arena-level spectacle under Alabama stars.

Tuscaloosa’s 7,500-seat amphitheater sits along the Black Warrior River, offering wide concourses and food-truck style concessions. Arrive early to stroll the nearby Riverwalk, then be ready when Pitbull yells “Dale!” and confetti cannons erupt.

College-town energy, late-summer weather and a global hit-maker: the recipe for an unforgettable Thursday night.

