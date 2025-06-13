PLG Acquires Ticketportal, Solidifying Central European Ticketing Dominance

AS Piletilevi Group (PLG), the largest ticketing conglomerate in Central and Eastern Europe, has expanded its reach with the acquisition of Ticketportal, a leading platform in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The deal, finalized on June 12 in Prague, effectively doubles PLG’s ticketing volume to nearly €600 million annually and signals the company’s ambition to consolidate regional markets under one brand.

Expanding Regional Reach

With the addition of Ticketportal, PLG now operates in seven countries across the region, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, and Slovakia. The move follows previous expansions into the Romanian market with acquisitions of Bilete.ro, Entertix.ro, and Myticket.ro, as well as a 2023 majority stake purchase in GoOut.net, a Czech-Slovak platform that continues to operate under CEO and minority shareholder Lukáš Jandač.

“Our goal is to offer the most comprehensive solutions for every type of event in the Czech Republic and Slovakia – regardless of size, genre or location,” said Jandač, who will now serve as CEO of Ticketportal while retaining his leadership role within PLG Czech Republic.

Strategic Growth and Integration

The acquisition not only strengthens PLG’s footprint but also brings together multiple major ticketing brands—GoOut, Ticketstream, and now Ticketportal—under one umbrella. PLG Chairman Sven Nuutmann called the transaction “a natural continuation of our long-term strategy to become the leading ticketing company in all our domestic markets.”

Nuutmann highlighted the strength of Ticketportal’s brand as a “crown jewel” in the Czech and Slovak markets, stating that the merger of its team and infrastructure with PLG’s broader network “opens new opportunities for both parties.”

Sales director Lucia Bočánková will remain in her position, while Nuutmann will chair Ticketportal’s new supervisory board.

Unified Platform in the Works

Looking ahead, PLG aims to roll out a unified ticketing platform across its European operations, designed to enhance technological efficiency and customer convenience. The new platform, now in development, is scheduled to be fully operational across the Baltics and Central Europe by the end of 2026.

“We strongly believe that technology alone does not sell tickets, but the strength and stability of our user base does,” Nuutmann said. “A unified platform… backed by the largest audience in Central Europe provides event organisers with a single and fast sales channel.”

Financial Backing and Vision

The acquisition was financed through a partnership with SEB Bank, with financial advisory by WOOD & Company and legal counsel from PRK Partners s.r.o. PLG is also in the final stages of raising additional capital through the bond markets, working alongside Enskilda and Superia.

Peep Jalakas, a board member at SEB Bank, praised PLG’s vision, noting that “moves like this confirm that Estonian businesses have the potential to play a key role in the European culture and entertainment industry.”

Founded 28 years ago and now serving a regional population of 80 million, PLG sells over 21 million tickets annually and draws more than 160 million visits across its websites. The company is backed by Angel Rose Capital, BaltCap, and Tristafan.

With Ticketportal now under its umbrella, PLG has reinforced its position as a dominant force in the Central European ticketing market and is well-positioned for continued growth.