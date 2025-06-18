Poppy Expands ‘They’re All Around Us’ Tour With New Fall Dates

Poppy is heading back out on the road this fall, announcing a fresh slate of U.S. headlining shows as part of her ongoing They’re All Around Us Tour.

The newly revealed run kicks off on September 2 in Worcester, MA, at The Palladium. From there, the singer will make stops in cities such as Richmond, Baltimore, Raleigh, Indianapolis, Kansas City, San Diego and Las Vegas before wrapping up her North American shows on October 6 in Dallas at House of Blues.

The new leg of the tour will see support from MSPaint, who will appear at every show, while Dying Wish will join the bill starting September 12.

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates launches on Wednesday, June 18, at 10 a.m. local time, using the access code TREBLE. General ticket sales open to the public on Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

In addition to her own headlining dates, Poppy is set to open for Evanescence on three U.S. shows in September. Following the American tour dates, she will head south to Mexico City for two performances in October, one of which will find her sharing a bill with Avenged Sevenfold.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Poppy’s official website. Check out our review of Poppy’s show when she stopped in New Haven earlier this year here.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

09/02 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium #

09/04 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater #

09/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

09/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore #

09/08 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues – Myrtle Beach #

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

09/11 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amp *

09/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s %

09/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe %

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre %

09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum | 102.9 Hog Havoc *

09/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center | 93X Family Reunion *

09/21 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom %

09/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom %

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater %

09/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel %

09/27 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim %

09/28 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre %

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park %

10/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas %

10/04 – El Paso, TX @ Southwest University Park | KLAQ Rocks The Park %

10/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Dallas %

10/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú ^

10/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry

# = w/ MSPaint

% = w/ Dying Wish and MSPaint

* = supporting Evanescence

^ = supporting Avenged Sevenfold