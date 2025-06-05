How President Trump’s Travel Ban Effects Travel for World Cup, Olympic Games

President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban could pose problems for those across the globe hoping to attend the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

On Wednesday, Trump reinstated a travel ban first initiated during his first term — banning citizens of 12 countries from visiting the U.S. — which will go into effect on Monday. These countries include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Additionally, there will be heightened restrictions on those visiting from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

According to Trump, this new ban has been implemented partially due to the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, noting the possible dangers from those who overstay their visas. However, the suspect in the Colorado attack is from Egypt — a country missing from Trump’s restricted list — and according to the Department of Homeland Security, he overstayed his tourist visa.

The latest travel ban, however, may limit fans’ ability to travel to the U.S. for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. So far, Iran is the only targeted country to qualify for the World Cup — which is being co-hosted by the U.S. and Canada — while Cuba, Haiti, and Sudan are in contention.

Athletes should still be able to participate, as the policy makes exceptions for “any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the secretary of state.”

Similarly, 200 countries could send athletes to the 2028 Summer Games, even those that are targeted with travel restrictions, and the exceptions should still apply to them.

Los Angles Olympic Games chairman Casey Wasserman reportedly told International Olympic Committee officials in March that he doesn’t “anticipate any, any problems from any countries to come and participate.”

“Irrespective of politics today, America will be open and accepting to all 209 countries for the Olympics,” Wasserman said.

Do these exceptions apply to fans?

Not exactly. Trump’s travel ban does not mention any exceptions for fans from the targeting countries. Soccer fans living in Iran have already had issues receiving a visa for the World Cup before the ban was announced.

It appears that entry will be limited for fans from countries who face partial or full travel bans. Currently, Venezuela and Cuba have their temporary tourist visa access forbidden, and citizens of Haiti have been forbidden from entering the U.S., forgoing their ability to support their team at the Gold Cup this summer, of the World Cup next summer, if they qualify.

In the past, other countries — including Russia and Qatar — have allowed fans to enter their country with a game ticket doubling as a visa. During both World Cups, these countries also performed background checks on visitors who were attending month-long soccer tournaments.