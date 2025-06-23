Reneé Rapp Announces ‘Bite Me’ 2025 Fall Tour

Reneé Rapp has announced a major headlining tour for fall 2025 in support of her upcoming sophomore album, Bite Me. The 16-city North American run will begin September 23 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Additional stops on the ‘Bite Me’ tour include Boston, Toronto, Columbus, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, and Tampa before wrapping up on October 29 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Special guests Ravyn Lenae and Syd will join Rapp on select dates throughout the tour.

Artist presale registration is open now through June 24 at 11 p.m. PT. Those who register will gain access to the Artist Presale beginning June 26 at 10 a.m. local time. The presale will remain open through 10 p.m. local time that evening.

A separate presale for Mastercard cardholders and Gap Inc. credit card and loyalty members will begin June 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 AM local time on ReneeRapp.com.

The tour follows the release of Rapp’s new single, “Leave Me Alone,” the first track from BITE ME, which will be released August 1.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

9/23 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

9/25 – Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL

9/27 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI

10/02 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

10/04 – All Things Go – Toronto, ON

10/06 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

10/08 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

10/10 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

10/13 – Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR

10/15 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

10/17 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

10/22 – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX

10/23 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

10/26 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

10/27 – Yuengling Center – Tampa, FL

10/29 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC



