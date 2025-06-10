Rico Nasty Plots Headlining North American Tour in Support of ‘LETHAL’

Genre-bending rapper Rico Nasty has unveiled a round of North American tour dates in support of her latest project, LETHAL.

The tour is set to kick-off with a performance at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 19, followed by gigs in cities like San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, Toronto, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Orlando. Along the way, she’ll appear at venues like Boston’s House of Blues, Irving Plaza in New York City, Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl, and House of Blues Houston before wrapping-up at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on November 4.

Tickets head on sale starting with an artist presale with the code WHOWANTIT on June 10 local time here, followed by a Live Nation presale on June 11 with the code TREBLE at 10 a.m. local time. A general on sale begins Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time here.

LETHAL, Rico Nasty’s third studio album, features heavy-hitting tracks like “TEETHSUCKER(YEA3x)” and “ON THE LOW.” The record, which dropped this past May via Elektra and Fueled by Ramen, follows 2022’s Las Ruinas.

Rico Nasty first arrived on the scene in 2014 with her debut mixtape Summer’s Eve. She garnered attention over the years with Sugar Trap and Tales of Tacobella mixtapes before an official viral moment with 2018’s “Smack a Bitch,” a single off her debut LP Nightmare Vacation.

While known for her “cutthroat flow,” Rico Nasty has consistently pushed the boundaries, blending different genres into her music, including nu metal and punk.

Find Rico Nasty’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Rico Nasty | The LETHAL North American Tour

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/24 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

09/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/08 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland

10/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues – Boston

10/15 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore – Silver Spring

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

10/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

10/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/29 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

11/02 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre