School of Rock AllStars Tour Returns in July, Showcases Top Student Talent Across 33 Cities

School of Rock is gearing up to launch its 2025 AllStars Tour, spotlighting elite student musicians from its international network with a series of live shows beginning July 21. The tour will hit 33 U.S. cities and feature 34 performances, offering top-tier young talent a chance to experience the thrill of touring while also supporting mental health advocacy.

The AllStars Tour is the highest level of achievement within the School of Rock community, with fewer than 1% of students selected for the honor. This year’s lineup includes 148 students from 93 School of Rock locations across seven countries, divided into six touring teams.

“This tour is where everything we believe in comes to life,” Stacey Ryan, president of School of Rock, said in a press release. “Students from across the globe meet, rehearse, and grow—musically, personally, and as a team. It’s an experience that changes them forever.”

In addition to headlining performances at well-known venues such as Sony Hall in New York, recordBar in Kansas City, and 3Ten in Austin, each stop will also feature supporting sets by local School of Rock House Bands, highlighting students from across the broader network.

The experience offers students a crash course in the realities of life as a touring musician. After meeting for the first time on July 18, performers will engage in three days of rehearsals and one in-studio recording session before hitting the road. Along the way, they’ll gain firsthand experience with the professional aspects of live touring.

This year’s tour also carries a mission beyond music. In partnership with the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS), the AllStars will raise funds and awareness for teen mental health. The collaboration underscores the school’s broader educational mission, using music as a platform for connection, advocacy, and healing.

“Supporting the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide adds deep meaning to the AllStars Tour,” Ryan said in a statement. “Our students understand that music can be a vehicle for healing and connection.”

Founded in 1998, School of Rock has grown from a single location in Philadelphia to over 650 schools in 23 global markets. Its performance-based approach to music education has earned industry recognition and helped launch the careers of several AllStar alumni, some of whom have gone on to perform on The Voice, American Idol, Broadway stages, and more.

More information about the 2025 AllStars Tour and participating locations can be found on the School of Rock website.