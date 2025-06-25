SeatGeek Unveils ‘Beyond the Seat’ to Boost Value Transparency, Premium Ticket Sales

SeatGeek has launched a new suite of tools aimed at enhancing the premium ticket-buying experience, part of its continued effort to improve the live event journey for fans and rightsholders.



Dubbed Beyond the Seat, the new product is designed to help teams and venues better showcase the value of premium seating options, making features like all-inclusive food, VIP entrances, and superior sightlines more visible during the purchase process.

“Fans aren’t just buying a seat, they’re buying the experience around it,” said Russ D’Souza, co-founder of SeatGeek. “This release helps our partners bring that full experience to life earlier in the journey. Fans know what they’re getting, and teams and venues can fill more seats and drive stronger returns.”

SeatGeek’s internal research highlights the opportunity: a Fall 2024 survey revealed that over 40% of sports fans lack confidence in finding premium tickets, and more than half of general admission buyers say they struggle to justify the cost — not due to unwillingness to spend, but a lack of clarity around what the price includes.

Key Features of Beyond the Seat: