SECUTIX Enhances Ticketing Platform with Salesforce Integration for Cultural Attractions

SECUTIX has unveiled new technology integrations aimed at helping cultural institutions and attractions gain greater control over their ticketing operations and customer relationships.

The company, known for its SaaS-based white-label ticketing platform, announced expanded capabilities through a strategic partnership with consulting firm JCA and an enhanced integration with Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud.

The upgrades are designed to meet growing demand from museums, theaters, and similar organizations seeking more control over branding, revenue streams, and customer engagement. The centerpiece of the announcement is a near real-time, bidirectional integration between SECUTIX and Salesforce, allowing for seamless coordination across departments including ticketing, fundraising, finance, and marketing.

Michael McDermott, General Manager of SECUTIX Americas, emphasized the importance of flexibility and control for clients.

“We provide technology that allows our customers to control how they manage their ticketing inventory with specific pricing, fees, transfers, and resale rules to monitor and protect the tickets from fraudulent behaviors,” he said.

The integration aims to bridge the often siloed systems within nonprofit and cultural organizations, offering what the company describes as an enterprise-level solution tailored to the unique needs of the sector.

“We heard the demand for a reserved seat ticketing solution that could integrate with a donation management CRM,” McDermott added. “We are delivering this solution with the Gordon Center, On Location, and The LTA as well as several other high-profile customers today.”

By teaming up with JCA, a firm specializing in technology consulting for arts and cultural organizations, SECUTIX is looking to deliver not only tools but also strategic expertise.

“Our team of experts at JCA is excited to provide enterprise-level technology and insights with SECUTIX,” JCA CEO Steve Jacobson said in a statement. “We aim to help increase revenue, optimize operations, and build lasting relationships with your target audience.”

The new capabilities are already in use among several prominent institutions, and SECUTIX says the open-platform nature of the system allows clients to scale and adapt as needed, making it easier to respond to changes in audience behavior and market demands.