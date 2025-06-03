Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes turns Northerly Island into pop paradise on Oct. 8 2025, when his tour stops at Huntington Bank Pavilion. Set against Lake Michigan, the 9 000-seat outdoor venue offers skyline views as Mendes delivers “If I Can’t Have You,” “Señorita,” and stadium-sized new songs.

Grab tickets now at Live Nation or ScoreBig; the latter lists seats with no hidden fees and 10 percent off using promo code TICKETNEWS10.

Fans can take the CTA Roosevelt Red/Orange/Green lines plus a free shuttle, or bike the Lakefront Trail straight to the gates. Rumor has Mendes closing with fireworks synced to “In My Blood,” turning the peninsula into Chicago’s brightest nightlight.

