Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Madeline Page

Shawn Mendes turns Northerly Island into pop paradise on Oct. 8 2025, when his tour stops at Huntington Bank Pavilion. Set against Lake Michigan, the 9 000-seat outdoor venue offers skyline views as Mendes delivers “If I Can’t Have You,” “Señorita,” and stadium-sized new songs.

Grab tickets now at Live Nation or ScoreBig; the latter lists seats with no hidden fees and 10 percent off using promo code TICKETNEWS10.

Fans can take the CTA Roosevelt Red/Orange/Green lines plus a free shuttle, or bike the Lakefront Trail straight to the gates. Rumor has Mendes closing with fireworks synced to “In My Blood,” turning the peninsula into Chicago’s brightest nightlight.

Shop for Shawn Mendes tickets at Huntington Bank Pavilion on October 8 2025

