Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in L.A. at Hollywood Bowl

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes closes the North American leg of his tour at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 17 2025. Under the iconic shell, 17 500 fans will sway to “Wonder,” “Illuminate,” and a special orchestral medley performed with members of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Arrive early to picnic beneath the oaks or grab sushi at the on-site Marketplace. Park-and-Ride buses depart from Pasadena, Van Nuys, and Santa Monica, while shuttle service leaves every 15 minutes from Hollywood & Highland. Fans lucky enough to snag pool-circle seats may find themselves on camera: the show is being filmed for an upcoming streaming special titled Live at the Bowl.

