Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Toronto at Budweiser Stage

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes makes a triumphant hometown return when his world tour docks at Budweiser Stage on Sept. 28 2025. With Lake Ontario glimmering just beyond the lawn, the 16 000-capacity amphitheatre will echo with sing-alongs to “In My Blood,” “Mercy,” and brand-new singles expected to precede his forthcoming fifth studio album.

Tickets are on sale through the Live Nation box office and via ScoreBig, which lists every seat with no hidden service charges.

Mendes last headlined the venue in 2019, and he’s reportedly adding a B-stage at the rear of the pavilion for an intimate acoustic mini-set. Easy access by TTC streetcar, GO Transit to Exhibition Station, and waterfront cycling paths makes the show a breeze for GTA fans. Gates open at 6 p.m.; arrive early for merch drops featuring Toronto-only jersey patches.

