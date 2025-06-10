‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Creator Phil Rosenthal Launches Tour Across U.S., Canada

Phil Rosenthal, creator and the host of Netflix’s food and travel series Somebody Feed Phil, is getting ready for a North American tour this fall. The live event, titled An Evening With Phil Rosenthal “Of Somebody Feed Phil”, is scheduled to visit more than 20 cities between August and October.

The tour is set to kick off on August 8 at Golden State Theatre in California. From there, Rosenthal is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Detroit, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Honolulu, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore before wrapping up on November 1 at the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

The tour will feature Rosenthal in a moderated conversation, followed by an audience question-and-answer session. He is expected to tell candid stories from his life, television career, travels, and passion for food.

Rosenthal recently completed a European tour with a similar format, where he engaged audiences with stories from his 40-year career and hosted guest moderators ranging from local celebrities to renowned chefs.

Tickets for An Evening With Phil Rosenthal “Of Somebody Feed Phil” will be available at LiveNation.com, with a presale starting June 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Phil Rosenthal’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Fri Aug 08, Golden State Theatre, Monterey, CA

Sat Aug 09, The Fremont San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo, CA

Sun Aug 10, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Thousand Oaks, CA

Fri Aug 15, Vibrant Music Hall, Waukee, IA

Sat Aug 16, Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO

Sun Aug 17, Steelhouse Omaha, Omaha, NE

Fri Aug 22, The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, MI

Sat Aug 23, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

Sun Aug 24, Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH

Fri Aug 29, Hawaii Theatre, Honolulu, HI

Wed Sep 03, Winspear Centre, Edmonton, AB

Thu Sep 04, Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons, Calgary, AB

Fri Sep 05, Olympia de Montréal, Montreal, QC

Sun Sep 07, Flynn Theatre, Burlington, VT

Tue Sep 09, Merrill Auditorium at City Hall, Portland, ME

Wed Sep 10, The Wilbur, Boston, MA

Fri Sep 12, Miller Theater, Philadelphia, PA

Sat Sep 13, Lyric Baltimore, Baltimore, MD

Thu Sep 18, Pantages Theater, Tacoma, WA

Fri Sep 19, Historic Elsinore Theatre, Salem, OR

Sat Sep 20, Martin Woldson Theater At The Fox, Spokane, WA

Thu Sep 25, Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI

Fri Sep 26, Orpheum Theater, Madison, WI

Sat Sep 27, The Factory, Chesterfield, MO

Sun Oct 05, The Magnolia, El Cajon, CA

Sat Nov 01, Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, NV