Square Expands Live Nation Canada Partnership, Boosting Concert Transactions Nationwide

Square is set to enhance the concert-going experience across Canada this summer through an expanded partnership with Live Nation Canada.



The payments technology company will now serve as the exclusive point-of-sale (POS) and payment processing provider at all Live Nation Canada venues and festivals, following a new three-year agreement between the two organizations.

The rollout includes Square’s launch at Toronto’s new Rogers Stadium, which opens June 29. Square’s technology has already been in place at several Live Nation properties, including the Budweiser Stage and Veld Music Festival, since 2022.

“Square is the trusted payments and commerce platform for large-scale live entertainment venues around the world, and we’re excited to expand our partnership with Live Nation Canada to help them create unforgettable experiences for millions of Canadian fans every year,” said Nick Molnar, global head of sales at Block, the parent company of Square and Cash App. “Every minute saved in line is another memory made at the show.”

With Square’s technology, concertgoers will benefit from faster, more convenient transactions for concessions and merchandise purchases. Live Nation Canada venues will feature the Square Register for streamlined checkouts, the compact Square Terminal, and the new Square Handheld—described as Square’s most portable and powerful POS device. Additionally, in-seat ordering is available through Square Online for premium suite guests at Budweiser Stage.

The agreement solidifies Square’s presence at major Canadian venues including: