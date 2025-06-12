Steel Panther Announces ‘Feel The Steel’ 15th Anniversary Tour

Steel Panther are turning back the clock to celebrate their breakthrough album, announcing a new slate of shows in honor of the 15th anniversary of Feel the Steel. The comedic glam metal band will bring their outrageous antics and nostalgic riffs to fans across the U.S. with the newly announced tour dates slated for late summer into early fall.

The “Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour” will kick off on August 16th in Las Vegas and continue through September 20th, hitting cities including San Diego, Anaheim, Biloxi, Harrisburg, Tulsa, and more. The band will play a mix of venues including House of Blues stops, casinos, and outdoor stages as they bring fan favorites from the 2009 release back to the stage.

Feel the Steel was the band’s major label debut, featuring hits like “Community Property” and “Death to All But Metal,” blending high-octane glam rock with humor that became Steel Panther’s signature style. The album helped cement their cult following and earned them international acclaim. The anniversary shows are expected to deliver the full, over-the-top Panther experience that fans have come to love over the past decade and a half.

Tickets for the tour will be available through a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, June 11th at 10 a.m. local time using the code TREBLE. General ticket sales launch on Friday, June 13th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For full ticketing details, visit steelpanther.com. Tickets are also available on secondary marketplaces such as Steel Panther Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees common on other sites.

Known for their over-the-top stage presence and parody-laced lyrics, Steel Panther rose to fame during the 2000s revival of glam metal with their unique blend of satire and musical prowess. Since their debut, they’ve toured globally and released multiple albums, building a loyal following through both humor and heavy hooks. The upcoming tour is a nod to their roots and a celebration of the album that started it all.

Date Venue and City August 16 House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV August 20 House of Blues – San Diego, CA August 21 House of Blues – Anaheim, CA August 22 House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV August 28 The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall – Plano, TX August 30 IP Casino Resort Spa – Studio A – Biloxi, MS September 12 Hollywood Casino – Charles Town, WV September 13 XL Live – Harrisburg, PA September 18 Hard Rock Casino – Tulsa, OK September 19 TempleLive – Wichita, KS September 20 Ameristar Casino Hotel – Kansas City, MO

