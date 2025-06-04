T-Pain Announces 20th Anniversary ‘TP20 Tour’ Set for Fall 2025

T-Pain is marking a career milestone with a newly announced U.S. tour this fall. The Grammy-winning artist has confirmed plans for a 20-date headlining run, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album Rappa Ternt Sanga.

Billed as the TP20 Tour, the trek will officially launch on September 4 with a special performance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The event, promoted as “T-Pain and Friends,” will mark the singer’s largest headlining show in New York to date.

After its New York debut, the tour resumes in October with stops scheduled across several major U.S. cities, including Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Buffalo, Tallahassee, Birmingham, Houston, St. Louis, and Oklahoma City. The run will wrap up at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Colorado. The closing performance will feature guest appearances from the Ying Yang Twins and Waka Flocka Flame.

Additionally, joining T-Pain for the tour will be hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, who are set to open most dates along the itinerary.

Tickets for the TP20 Tour will be made available via multiple presales ahead of the general on-sale. An artist pre-sale opens Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, June 5 at the same time, using access code TREBLE. General public tickets will go on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

In a statement accompanying the tour’s announcement, T-Pain shared that “this tour is not just a celebration, it’s a thank you to everyone that was there in 2005 and to everyone now who’s just catching onto the wave.“

“Music doesn’t live in charts,” he said. “It lives in people.”

For more information and additional details, fans can visit T-Pain’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

06/06 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ Wiscansin Fest

07/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World (residency date)

07/16 — Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum &

07/26 — York, PA @ York State Fair

07/30 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio State Fair

08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/07 — Lewisburg, WV @ West Virginia State Fair

08/13 — Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair

08/16 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

08/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World (residency date)

08/30 — Norfolk, VA @ Cousinz Festival

09/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/03 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/04 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *

10/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor *

10/08 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

10/10 — Buffalo, NY @ Terminal B at Outer Harbor *

10/11 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

10/14 — Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound *

10/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live in Hollywood

10/17 — Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center *

10/18 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater *

10/19 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

10/21 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/22 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/24 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

10/26 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

10/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

& = w/ Keyshia Cole

* = w/ EARTHGANG

+ = w/ Ying Yang Twins & Waka Flocka Flame