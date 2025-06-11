The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Dies at 82

Brian Wilson | Photo by Richard King, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The legendary founder and leader of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, has died at 82-years-old.

Wilson’s family confirmed the news in a post shared across his social media pages on Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” his family said in the post. “We are at a loss of words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

No details surrounding his cause of death have been confirmed at this time.

Wilson, born in 1942, was known as a “pop genius” — serving as the band’s songwriter and co-lead vocalist. He founded the Beach Boys at just 19-years-old. Additionally, he played bass guitar and keyboard alongside his brothers, Dennis and Carl Wilson, as well as his cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine.

The Beach Boys first rose to fame with their debut 1962 record Surfin’ U.S.A., which garnered attention for their California surf sound. This was followed by albums that went on to become rock classics, including 1966’s Pet Sounds and 1968’s Friends.

Following various personal struggles, Wilson returned to the stage in the mid-’90s, releasing several solo records. Notably, he returned to the studio for Wilson Presents Smile — his version of the previously-scrapped 1967 record, which produced the fan-favorite “Good Vibrations.”

Wilson, a Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, earned nine Grammy Award nominations throughout his career, winning two Grammy Awards for his solo work in 2005 and 2013.

He is survived by his children: Carnie, Wendy, Daria, Delanie, Dylan, Dash, and Dakota Rose.