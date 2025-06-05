The Beaches Announce 2025 North American Tour Ahead of Album Release
Canadian alt-rock band The Beaches have unveiled plans for a North American headlining tour set to kick off this fall. The announcement arrives as the group prepares for the release of their third studio album, No Hard Feelings, slated to drop August 29.
The Beaches are bringing their music for an expansive run of dates across the U.S. and Canada. The tour is set to begin in mid-September. Stops on the itinerary include major cities such as Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Milwaukee, Washington DC, Tulsa, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.
Notably, the tour follows a series of summer festival appearances, including performances at events such as New York’s Governors Ball, Minnesota Yacht Club and Osheaga Festival.
Tickets for the newly announced tour dates are set to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Several pre-sale opportunities will be available in the days leading up to the official on-sale. A Live Nation pre-sale is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with access available using the code TREBLE through Ticketmaster.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Beaches official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
The Beaches Tour Dates
06/06 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
06/14 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo AKG Art Museum
07/20 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club
07/29 — St. John’s, NL @ Churchill Park Music Festival
07/31 — Muskoka, ON @ Kee to Bala
08/03 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/07 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/08 — Ribnitz-Damgarten, DE @ About You Pangea Festival
08/09 — Hamburg, DE @ Schanze Open Air
08/15 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/17 — Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/29 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/17 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
09/18 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
09/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/24 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/25 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/26 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
09/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/29 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/30 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/02 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/08 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/10 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
10/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/15 — San Diego, CA @ The Sound
10/17 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/24 — Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
10/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/27 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre Arena
10/29 — Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
10/30 — Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
11/01 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
11/02 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
11/05 — Ottawa, ON @ The Arena @ TD Place
11/06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/09 — London, ON @ Centennial Hall
11/10 — London, ON @ Centennial Hall
11/13 — Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
11/15 — Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick