The Beaches Announce 2025 North American Tour Ahead of Album Release

Canadian alt-rock band The Beaches have unveiled plans for a North American headlining tour set to kick off this fall. The announcement arrives as the group prepares for the release of their third studio album, No Hard Feelings, slated to drop August 29.

The Beaches are bringing their music for an expansive run of dates across the U.S. and Canada. The tour is set to begin in mid-September. Stops on the itinerary include major cities such as Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Milwaukee, Washington DC, Tulsa, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Notably, the tour follows a series of summer festival appearances, including performances at events such as New York’s Governors Ball, Minnesota Yacht Club and Osheaga Festival.

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates are set to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Several pre-sale opportunities will be available in the days leading up to the official on-sale. A Live Nation pre-sale is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with access available using the code TREBLE through Ticketmaster.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Beaches official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

06/06 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

06/14 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo AKG Art Museum

07/20 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club

07/29 — St. John’s, NL @ Churchill Park Music Festival

07/31 — Muskoka, ON @ Kee to Bala

08/03 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/07 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/08 — Ribnitz-Damgarten, DE @ About You Pangea Festival

08/09 — Hamburg, DE @ Schanze Open Air

08/15 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/17 — Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/29 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/17 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/18 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

09/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

09/24 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/25 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/26 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

09/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/29 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/30 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/02 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/08 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/10 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

10/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/15 — San Diego, CA @ The Sound

10/17 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/24 — Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

10/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/27 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre Arena

10/29 — Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

10/30 — Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

11/01 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

11/02 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

11/05 — Ottawa, ON @ The Arena @ TD Place

11/06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/09 — London, ON @ Centennial Hall

11/10 — London, ON @ Centennial Hall

11/13 — Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

11/15 — Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick