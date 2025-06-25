‘The Parent Trap’ Star Elaine Hendrix Joins Producing Team for ‘Ginger Twinsies’

Elaine Hendrix, star of the cult-classic film “The Parent Trap,” is returning to her roots as a member of the producing team for the upcoming Off-Broadway parody “Ginger Twinsies.”

Hendrix played the devilish would-be step-mother, Meredith Blake, in the 1998 Disney film. She noted in a statement that Blake has “followed me in the best ways, and Ginger Twinsies is a joyful full-circle moment.”

“This parody taps into The Parent Trap nostalgia audiences love, while personally giving me the chance to return to my theatre roots—a place I’ve been longing to revisit,” Hendrix said. “It’s wildly funny, full of brilliant talent, and exactly the kind of creative joy I love being part of.”

Producers Preston Whiteway, Jenny Steingart, and Mandy Hackett added in a joint statement that Hendrix is “not only a pop culture icon thanks to The Parent Trap, but she also brings an incredible creative spirit, theatrical savvy, and deep love for this material.”

“Having her join the producing team feels like the ultimate wink to fans and a perfect fit for this hilarious and heartfelt production,” the group said.

”Ginger Twinsies” promises “nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.” It takes inspiration from “The Parent Trap,” which delves into the story of 12-year-old twins who are separated at birth when their parents move to different continents. By chance, the twins end up meeting at a summer camp in Maine, and the duo team-up to get their parents back together.

The 1998 movie, starring Lindsay Lohan in the lead role of both twins, is a remake of the original, 1961 film.

”Ginger Twinsies” is set to premiere on July 10 at the Orpheum Theatre ahead of an opening on July 24. It is slated to run through October 26.

