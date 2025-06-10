The Plot In You Reveal Fall 2025 Headlining Tour Dates with Northlane, Invent Animate

The Plot In You | Photo via Atom Splitter PR

The Ohio metalcore quartet The Plot In You is heading out on a North American headlining tour this fall.

The brief run kicks-off at The Strand in Providence, followed by gigs in Ft Wayne, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, and Jacksonville. They’ll appear at The Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford, The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, JJ’s Live in Fayetteville, and St. Petersburg’s Jannus Live before wrapping-up at VBC Mars Music Hall in Huntsville on September 18.

Throughout the trek, metalcore’s Northlane and Invent Animate will provide direct support.

Tickets head on sale Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Following the fall tour, they’ll appear on Bring Me The Horizon’s headlining run with Motionless In White. That tour will stop in cities like Houston, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles. They’re also slated to play a round of festivals this summer including Rock Fest in Wisconsin, Ohio’s Inkcarceration, and Louder Than Life in Louisville.

The Landon Tewers-fronted band first arrived on the scene in 2011 with their debut full-length First Born, followed by Could You Watch Your Children Burn and Happiness in Self Destruction. They garnered attention over the years with hits like DISPOSE‘s “FEEL NOTHING” and “THE ONE YOU LOVED,” along with “Letters To A Dead Friend” and “Face Me” off 2021’s Swan Song.

The Plot In You last released a handful of EPs — Vol. 1, Vol. 2, and Vol. 3 — which included singles like “Left Behind,” “Divide,” “Closure,” and “Been Here Before.”

Find The Plot In You’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

WITH NORTHLANE, INVENT ANIMATE, + WINDWAKER:

9/5 — Providence, RI — The Strand

9/6 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome @ Oakdale

9/7 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

9/9 — Ft Wayne, IN — Piere’s Entertainment Center

9/10 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

9/11 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

9/13 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

9/14 — Fayetteville, AR — JJ’s Live

9/16 — St Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

9/17 — Jacksonville, FL — FIVE

9/18 — Huntsville, AL — VBC Mars Music Hall

WITH BRING ME THE HORIZON + MOTIONLESS IN WHITE:

9/23 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

9/24 —Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

9/26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

9/27 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

9/29 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

9/30 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center

10/2 — Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center

10/3 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome