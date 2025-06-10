Tickets Head on Sale for ‘The Wizard of Oz at Sphere’

Tap your heels together three times… tickets are officially on sale for the immersive screening of “The Wizard of Oz.”

The experience will open on August 28 at the Las Vegas Sphere, using “cutting-edge technologies to enhance the original film.” According to producers, the film will fill the Sphere’s 160,000 sq. ft. interior display plane to create an immersive experience, utilizing the venue’s “haptic seats, environmental effects and custom scents to make you feel like you are part of the movie and have landed in Kansas and Oz.”

Additionally, original songs from the film have been remastered and orchestrations re-recorded to take on the new clarity of the Sphere’s 167,000 speakers.

Tickets are available here.

The Sphere announced on Tuesday that a new installation has been unveiled where the venue has landed on the Wicked Witch of the East. Her 50-foot-long legs and 22-foot-tall ruby slippers can now be seen to the general public outside the Sphere now on the venue’s Exosphere.

“If you’ve ever wondered if Oz actually exists – it does inside Sphere,” Sphere CEO James Dolan said in a press release. “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will put on full display what Sphere is capable of as an experiential medium. Audiences will feel like they are part of the adventure as they experience the film in a way they never have before.”

The classic 1939 film will come to life through a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, Google, and Magnopus, with the creative team of Academy Award-nominated producer Jane Rosenthal, Academy Award-winning visual effects specialist Ben Grossmann, Academy Award-winning editor Jennifer Lame, and creative director Zack Winokur.

A team of over 1,000 artists, technologies, and researchers came together to leverage Sphere’s technologies, built by Sphere Studios, to “maintain the integrity of the [original film] while bringing it to life in an immersive environment.”