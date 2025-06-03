Theresa Caputo tickets on sale in Edmonton at Jubilee Auditorium

Ticketnews Ads
Theresa Caputo (image via performer's social media)

Theresa Caputo, star of TLC’s Long Island Medium, shares spirit messages at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Oct. 9 2025. Caputo’s 90-minute experience blends candid Q&A, inspirational storytelling, and spontaneous readings with audience members, often bringing laughter and tears in the same breath.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster and ScoreBig. Choosing ScoreBig guarantees no hidden fees and a 10 percent discount with promo code TICKETNEWS10.

The 2 500-seat Jubilee sits on the University of Alberta campus with convenient LRT service from the city centre. Doors open at 6 p.m. for merchandise like signed books and sage bundles that benefit local charities.

