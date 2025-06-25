Thrice Plots Fall 2025 North American Headlining Tour

Thrice has announced an extensive Fall 2025 North American Tour, bringing the post-hardcore veterans to stages across the U.S. and Canada beginning in mid-October. The tour will feature more than two dozen shows, marking a major return to the road for the band.
The tour launches October 17th in San Diego and will visit major markets including New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping November 23rd in Anaheim. Stops include House of Blues venues in multiple cities, iconic clubs like Irving Plaza in New York and the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, and theaters such as The Agora in Cleveland and The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.
*There is no artist quote or social post provided for this announcement.*
A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins Wednesday, June 25th at 11 a.m. ET using the code TREBLE. General ticket sales open to the public on Thursday, June 26th at 11 a.m. ET via Thrice’s official website. Tickets are also available via ticket resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. Thrice Tickets
Formed in the late 1990s, Thrice has been a mainstay of the alternative and post-hardcore scene, known for critically acclaimed albums like The Artist in the Ambulance and Vheissu. Their dynamic live shows and loyal fanbase have kept them touring consistently, and their 2025 run promises to continue that legacy with a mix of fan favorites and deep cuts.
Thrice Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|10/17
|Observatory North Park — San Diego, CA
|Tickets
|10/18
|Marquee Theatre — Tempe, AZ
|Tickets
|10/20
|House of Blues Dallas — Dallas, TX
|Tickets
|10/21
|Emo’s — Austin, TX
|Tickets
|10/23
|The Masquerade (Heaven) — Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|10/24
|Jannus Live — St. Petersburg, FL
|Tickets
|10/25
|House of Blues Orlando — Orlando, FL
|Tickets
|10/27
|Charleston Music Hall — Charleston, SC
|Tickets
|10/28
|The NorVa — Norfolk, VA
|Tickets
|10/29
|Baltimore Soundstage — Baltimore, MD
|Tickets
|10/31
|House of Blues Boston — Boston, MA
|Tickets
|11/01
|Irving Plaza — New York, NY
|Tickets
|11/02
|Theatre of Living Arts — Philadelphia, PA
|Tickets
|11/04
|The Danforth Music Hall — Toronto, ON
|Tickets
|11/05
|Beanfield Theatre — Montreal, QC
|Tickets
|11/07
|The Agora — Cleveland, OH
|Tickets
|11/08
|The Majestic Theatre — Detroit, MI
|Tickets
|11/09
|House of Blues Chicago — Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|11/11
|Fillmore Minneapolis — Minneapolis, MN
|Tickets
|11/13
|Summit Music Hall — Denver, CO
|Tickets
|11/14
|Washington’s — Denver, CO
|Tickets
|11/15
|The Union Event Center — Salt Lake City, UT
|Tickets
|11/17
|Commodore Ballroom — Vancouver, BC
|Tickets
|11/18
|Showbox SoDo — Seattle, WA
|Tickets
|11/19
|Roseland Theater — Portland, OR
|Tickets
|11/21
|The Regency Ballroom — San Francisco, CA
|Tickets
|11/22
|The Novo — Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|11/23
|House of Blues Anaheim — Anaheim, CA
|Tickets
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”