Thrice Plots Fall 2025 North American Headlining Tour

By Olivia Perreault 3 minutes ago

Thrice has announced an extensive Fall 2025 North American Tour, bringing the post-hardcore veterans to stages across the U.S. and Canada beginning in mid-October. The tour will feature more than two dozen shows, marking a major return to the road for the band.

The tour launches October 17th in San Diego and will visit major markets including New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping November 23rd in Anaheim. Stops include House of Blues venues in multiple cities, iconic clubs like Irving Plaza in New York and the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, and theaters such as The Agora in Cleveland and The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins Wednesday, June 25th at 11 a.m. ET using the code TREBLE. General ticket sales open to the public on Thursday, June 26th at 11 a.m. ET via Thrice’s official website. Tickets are also available via ticket resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. Thrice Tickets

Formed in the late 1990s, Thrice has been a mainstay of the alternative and post-hardcore scene, known for critically acclaimed albums like The Artist in the Ambulance and Vheissu. Their dynamic live shows and loyal fanbase have kept them touring consistently, and their 2025 run promises to continue that legacy with a mix of fan favorites and deep cuts.

Thrice Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
10/17Observatory North Park — San Diego, CATickets
10/18Marquee Theatre — Tempe, AZTickets
10/20House of Blues Dallas — Dallas, TXTickets
10/21Emo’s — Austin, TXTickets
10/23The Masquerade (Heaven) — Atlanta, GATickets
10/24Jannus Live — St. Petersburg, FLTickets
10/25House of Blues Orlando — Orlando, FLTickets
10/27Charleston Music Hall — Charleston, SCTickets
10/28The NorVa — Norfolk, VATickets
10/29Baltimore Soundstage — Baltimore, MDTickets
10/31House of Blues Boston — Boston, MATickets
11/01Irving Plaza — New York, NYTickets
11/02Theatre of Living Arts — Philadelphia, PATickets
11/04The Danforth Music Hall — Toronto, ONTickets
11/05Beanfield Theatre — Montreal, QCTickets
11/07The Agora — Cleveland, OHTickets
11/08The Majestic Theatre — Detroit, MITickets
11/09House of Blues Chicago — Chicago, ILTickets
11/11Fillmore Minneapolis — Minneapolis, MNTickets
11/13Summit Music Hall — Denver, COTickets
11/14Washington’s — Denver, COTickets
11/15The Union Event Center — Salt Lake City, UTTickets
11/17Commodore Ballroom — Vancouver, BCTickets
11/18Showbox SoDo — Seattle, WATickets
11/19Roseland Theater — Portland, ORTickets
11/21The Regency Ballroom — San Francisco, CATickets
11/22The Novo — Los Angeles, CATickets
11/23House of Blues Anaheim — Anaheim, CATickets

