Thrice Plots Fall 2025 North American Headlining Tour

Thrice has announced an extensive Fall 2025 North American Tour, bringing the post-hardcore veterans to stages across the U.S. and Canada beginning in mid-October. The tour will feature more than two dozen shows, marking a major return to the road for the band.

The tour launches October 17th in San Diego and will visit major markets including New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping November 23rd in Anaheim. Stops include House of Blues venues in multiple cities, iconic clubs like Irving Plaza in New York and the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, and theaters such as The Agora in Cleveland and The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.

*There is no artist quote or social post provided for this announcement.*

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins Wednesday, June 25th at 11 a.m. ET using the code TREBLE. General ticket sales open to the public on Thursday, June 26th at 11 a.m. ET via Thrice's official website.

Formed in the late 1990s, Thrice has been a mainstay of the alternative and post-hardcore scene, known for critically acclaimed albums like The Artist in the Ambulance and Vheissu. Their dynamic live shows and loyal fanbase have kept them touring consistently, and their 2025 run promises to continue that legacy with a mix of fan favorites and deep cuts.

Date Venue and City Shop 10/17 Observatory North Park — San Diego, CA Tickets 10/18 Marquee Theatre — Tempe, AZ Tickets 10/20 House of Blues Dallas — Dallas, TX Tickets 10/21 Emo’s — Austin, TX Tickets 10/23 The Masquerade (Heaven) — Atlanta, GA Tickets 10/24 Jannus Live — St. Petersburg, FL Tickets 10/25 House of Blues Orlando — Orlando, FL Tickets 10/27 Charleston Music Hall — Charleston, SC Tickets 10/28 The NorVa — Norfolk, VA Tickets 10/29 Baltimore Soundstage — Baltimore, MD Tickets 10/31 House of Blues Boston — Boston, MA Tickets 11/01 Irving Plaza — New York, NY Tickets 11/02 Theatre of Living Arts — Philadelphia, PA Tickets 11/04 The Danforth Music Hall — Toronto, ON Tickets 11/05 Beanfield Theatre — Montreal, QC Tickets 11/07 The Agora — Cleveland, OH Tickets 11/08 The Majestic Theatre — Detroit, MI Tickets 11/09 House of Blues Chicago — Chicago, IL Tickets 11/11 Fillmore Minneapolis — Minneapolis, MN Tickets 11/13 Summit Music Hall — Denver, CO Tickets 11/14 Washington’s — Denver, CO Tickets 11/15 The Union Event Center — Salt Lake City, UT Tickets 11/17 Commodore Ballroom — Vancouver, BC Tickets 11/18 Showbox SoDo — Seattle, WA Tickets 11/19 Roseland Theater — Portland, OR Tickets 11/21 The Regency Ballroom — San Francisco, CA Tickets 11/22 The Novo — Los Angeles, CA Tickets 11/23 House of Blues Anaheim — Anaheim, CA Tickets

