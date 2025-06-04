Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals: Ticket Prices, Demand High Despite Smaller Markets

Paycom Center for an Oklahoma City Thunder game. (Photo: JWay20, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Oklahoma City Thunder stormed through 2024-25 with a franchise-best 68-14 record behind newly crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a swarming defense anchored by rookie-of-the-year runner-up Chet Holmgren. Their Western Conference run culminated in a decisive Game 5 rout of Minnesota, sending the league’s youngest roster to its first Finals since 2012.

In the East, the Indiana Pacers upended the bracket. They knocked out top-seeded Cleveland in six games, then sprinted past the Knicks in the conference final behind deadline-acquisition Pascal Siakam and floor general Tyrese Haliburton. The Game 6 clincher in Indianapolis sealed the franchise’s first Finals berth in 25 years.

Game 1 tips Thursday, June 5 at Paycom Center, kicking off a classic 2-2-1-1-1 format (Games 1, 2, 5, 7 in Oklahoma City; Games 3, 4, 6 in Indianapolis). With neither club owning an NBA championship banner, NBA ticket demand is being fueled by fan-base hunger as much as star power.

NBA Finals Ticket Prices –

Ticket Club shows a clear “home-court premium” in both buildings, though early-series upper-level bargains persist—especially in Oklahoma City, where members can still enter Game 1 for under $500 thanks to the site’s membership discount structure.

Game Date Avg. Price Get-in* Tickets 1 @ OKC 6/5 $1,826 $464 Link 2 @ OKC 6/8 $2,228 $537 Link 3 @ IND 6/11 $1,926 $754 Link 4 @ IND 6/13 $2,429 $881 Link 5 @ OKC* 6/16 $3,023 $860 Link 6 @ IND* 6/19 $2,387 $1,090 Link 7 @ OKC* 6/22 $3,619 $1,365 Link

*Get-in = lowest “all-in” member price (no service fees) as of the morning of 6 / 4.

What the numbers suggest: average list prices jump 60-80 % once the Larry O’Brien Trophy could be in the building (Games 5-7). If you’re hunting value, history says prices often soften briefly when a trailing team forces the series back home—otherwise, the curve keeps climbing.

Smaller Markets, Bigger Ticket Prices?

Last year’s Celtics–Mavericks opener at TD Garden carried a $1.48 k average; Oklahoma City’s Game 1 sits 23 % higher. Go back two years and the gap widens: 2023’s Game 1 in Denver averaged $1.19 k, making this week’s opener 53 % pricier.

Why the spike despite two of the NBA’s smallest markets? Limited seating capacity (Paycom < 19 k; Gainbridge ≈ 17 k), pent-up fan-base demand after long title droughts, and the broader post-pandemic willingness to splurge on once-in-a-lifetime events all play a role.

Finals Avg. price, Games 1-4 Change vs. 2025 2025 (OKC-IND) $2,102 — 2024 (BOS-DAL) $1,768 +19 % 2023 (DEN-MIA) $1,309 +61 % 2022 (GSW-BOS) $1,716 +22 %

Ticket costs for the first half of the series have climbed in three straight years, and 2025 now sets the high-water mark for the decade. With a possible Game 7 cresting above $3.6 k, this Final could challenge the record average set during the Warriors dynasty—an eye-opening milestone for two franchises outside the traditional media hubs.

For fans, the lesson is familiar: the longer you wait, the more you’ll likely pay—especially once elimination pressure tightens supply. Conversely, any early road victory could create a brief dip in the opposing city’s next home date, a window savvy buyers caught during the 2023 Nuggets-Heat set. Factor in Ticket Club’s fee-free savings, and locking seats now may still cost less than chasing a last-minute miracle later.

Ticket Club's member pricing eliminates service fees, turning list price into true price. With lower-bowl seats already north of $2 k and upper-level corners shrinking below the $500 line, the clock—and the market—are both ticking.