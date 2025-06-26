TickPick to Double Manhattan HQ Footprint With Move to PENN 1

Growing demand for its fee-free ticket marketplace is pushing TickPick into a larger home.

The company has signed a 17,000-square-foot lease at PENN 1, Vornado Realty Trust’s newly revamped office tower that rises above Penn Station and sits across Seventh Avenue from Madison Square Garden. The deal—handled by tenant-representation specialist Vestian—doubles the size of TickPick’s current headquarters and will provide room for expanding staff.

TickPick and Vestian toured more than 20 potential locations around the city before choosing PENN 1, citing its central Midtown location, unrivaled transit access, and proximity to the world-famous arena many of its customers frequent.

“TickPick was laser-focused on finding a space that could evolve with them—PENN 1 delivers on that vision,” said Alec Kirschner, executive managing director at Vestian, who led the search. “This move not only enhances their workspace experience, but also positions them at the epicenter of New York business and culture.”

The expansion caps a stretch of growth for TickPick, which markets itself as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional ticketing platforms by eliminating buyer fees and relying on an all-in pricing model. Founded in 2011, the company has reported year-over-year sales gains as fans look for transparent pricing amid widespread frustration with service charges across the live-event industry.

TickPick stands to uniquely benefit from the industry-wide move to “all-in” ticket pricing, as one of the few ticket companies – alongside MEGASeats and Ticket Club – that showed prices inclusive of fees before it was required by the FTC’s new rule that went live in May.

PENN 1, formerly known as One Penn Plaza, is in the midst of a $450 million redevelopment that adds new lobbies, expanded retail, and tenant-exclusive amenities such as a 35,000-square-foot social and meeting hub on the second floor. The building is part of Vornado’s larger Penn District project, which aims to transform the blocks surrounding Penn Station into a 24/7 business and entertainment destination.