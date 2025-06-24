Tixr Inks Deal to Handle San Jose Earthquakes Ticketing in 2026

By Dave Clark 55 seconds ago
Tixr Inks Deal to Handle San Jose Earthquakes Ticketing in 2026

Tixr is heading to Major League Soccer.

The Santa Monica-based commerce platform has signed a multiyear agreement to become the San Jose Earthquakes’ official ticketing partner starting with the 2026 season, the club announced Monday. The pact is Tixr’s first with a major U.S. professional sports franchise after a decade focused on festivals, concerts and mid-size sports properties.

Under the deal, Earthquakes fans will buy, sell and manage everything from single-match tickets to premium seating, group packages, merchandise and even concessions through Tixr’s unified system. The platform will also power a club-branded resale marketplace that integrates secondary transactions with primary ticketing, allowing supporters to transfer or upgrade seats directly within the Tixr Wallet.

“Partnering with Tixr will provide a best-in-class experience for both our club and our fans,” Earthquakes president Jared Shawlee said in a statement. “Our evaluation process prioritized innovation and ease of use at every touchpoint, and Tixr offered a clear vision for a seamless, world-class ticketing experience—exactly what fans expect at PayPal Park.”

Advertisement

Tixr processes ticketing and e-commerce for more than 700 live-entertainment clients in 40 countries and has handled nearly $2 billion in transactions since its 2013 launch. Chief executive Robert Davari called the Earthquakes “the perfect partner as we take the next step into major-league sports,” adding that Tixr’s technology can “create growth opportunities at every level for the team.”

The partnership extends beyond the box office. Tixr will employ data-driven marketing and artificial-intelligence tools to boost fan engagement and will join the club’s roster of global sponsors. The company gains entitlement rights to a new DJ booth at PayPal Park—leveraging its network of artists for match-day entertainment—and its logo will appear on the back of the Earthquakes’ training kits.

Financial terms were not disclosed.