Tixr Inks Deal to Handle San Jose Earthquakes Ticketing in 2026

Tixr is heading to Major League Soccer.

The Santa Monica-based commerce platform has signed a multiyear agreement to become the San Jose Earthquakes’ official ticketing partner starting with the 2026 season, the club announced Monday. The pact is Tixr’s first with a major U.S. professional sports franchise after a decade focused on festivals, concerts and mid-size sports properties.

Under the deal, Earthquakes fans will buy, sell and manage everything from single-match tickets to premium seating, group packages, merchandise and even concessions through Tixr’s unified system. The platform will also power a club-branded resale marketplace that integrates secondary transactions with primary ticketing, allowing supporters to transfer or upgrade seats directly within the Tixr Wallet.

“Partnering with Tixr will provide a best-in-class experience for both our club and our fans,” Earthquakes president Jared Shawlee said in a statement. “Our evaluation process prioritized innovation and ease of use at every touchpoint, and Tixr offered a clear vision for a seamless, world-class ticketing experience—exactly what fans expect at PayPal Park.”

Tixr processes ticketing and e-commerce for more than 700 live-entertainment clients in 40 countries and has handled nearly $2 billion in transactions since its 2013 launch. Chief executive Robert Davari called the Earthquakes “the perfect partner as we take the next step into major-league sports,” adding that Tixr’s technology can “create growth opportunities at every level for the team.”

The partnership extends beyond the box office. Tixr will employ data-driven marketing and artificial-intelligence tools to boost fan engagement and will join the club’s roster of global sponsors. The company gains entitlement rights to a new DJ booth at PayPal Park—leveraging its network of artists for match-day entertainment—and its logo will appear on the back of the Earthquakes’ training kits.

Financial terms were not disclosed.