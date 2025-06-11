Ticketnews Ads
Turnstile Plot 2025 Headlining Tour in Support of ‘NEVER ENOUGH’

MusicOlivia Perreault2 minutes ago

Hardcore punk outfit Turnstile has announced their highly anticipated return to the road with “THE NEVER ENOUGH TOUR,” launching this fall with a slate of North American dates. The trek will showcase the band’s explosive live energy and genre-defying sound, supported by a diverse group of artists across various stops.

Set to begin September 15 in Nashville, the tour spans more than a month with stops in major markets including Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Austin before wrapping up October 19 in Orlando. Along the way, Turnstile will appear at select festivals such as Aftershock and III Points and perform at iconic venues including the WaMu Theater in Seattle and Exposition Park in Los Angeles.

Support on the tour varies by date, with performances from SPEED, Jane Remover, Mannequin Pussy, Blood Orange, and Amyl & The Sniffers.

Tickets for “THE NEVER ENOUGH TOUR” will first be available via an artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster — fans can call or text 301-747-0503 for access. A Live Nation presale for select dates also launches Wednesday at noon using the code TREBLE. General on-sale begins Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time through Turnstile’s official website. Tickets are also available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees — visit Turnstile Tickets for more.

Turnstile will be touring in support of NEVER ENOUGH, their fourth studio album, which dropped on June 6 via Roadrunner Records. The LP, which features the title track and the single “Seein Stars,” follows 2021’s Glow On.

Ahead of the tour, Turnstile will be performing across Europe and the UK this summer, with festival appearances at London’s Outbreak Fest, Primavera Sound in Portugal, France’s Hellfest Open Air Festival, and Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

Find the group’s full list of fall tour dates below:

Turnstile | THE NEVER ENOUGH TOUR 2025

DateVenue and City
09/15The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN
09/17Asheville Yards Amphitheater – Asheville, NC
09/19Skyline Stage at Mann – Philadelphia, PA
09/20The Stage at Suffolk Downs – Boston, MA
09/21The Outer Harbor at Terminal B – Buffalo, NY
09/23KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH
09/24Brown’s Island – Richmond, VA
09/26Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL
09/27The Armory – Minneapolis, MN
09/28Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park – Des Moines, IA
09/30Project 70 Under the Bridge – Denver, CO
10/03Aftershock – Sacramento, CA *
10/04Exposition Park – Los Angeles, CA
10/05Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA
10/07WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA
10/08Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – Portland, OR
10/10Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, CA
10/11Mesa Amphitheater – Phoenix, AZ
10/14Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX
10/15White Oak Lawn – Houston, TX
10/16Panther Island Pavilion – Fort Worth, TX
10/18III Points – Miami, FL
10/19Orlando Amphitheatre – Orlando, FL

