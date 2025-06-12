Turnstile tickets on sale in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Turnstile (Image via ScoreBig)

Turnstile, Baltimore’s genre-bending hardcore heroes, storm Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Sept. 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. Fresh off a Grammy nomination for Glow On, the quintet is known for kinetic live sets that blur punk, alt-rock and even R&B grooves.

Tickets are up for grabs now through the venue and ScoreBig, where buyers skip hidden service fees and receive instant mobile tickets—perfect for locking down pit access before it disappears.

Expect stage dives and sing-alongs as frontman Brendan Yates leads crowd-pleasers “Mystery,” “Holiday” and brand-new tracks rumored to appear on an upcoming LP. Turnstile’s inclusive community vibe often spills beyond the barricade, turning massive venues into club-show intensity.

Huntington Bank Pavilion’s on-the-water backdrop offers skyline views and breezy late-September temps, while its 30-foot-deep pit and tiered seating guarantee clear sightlines across its 14,000-capacity layout. Plan to arrive via CTA bus to Soldier Field or pedal the Lakefront Trail—bike valet is typically available on concert nights.

Shop for Turnstile tickets at Huntington Bank Pavilion on September 26, 2025

