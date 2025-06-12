Twenty One Pilots Unveil THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025

Grammy-winning alternative rock duo Twenty One Pilots have revealed their new tour, THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025, a 21-date late-summer run of stadiums and amphitheaters.

The tour is slated to kick off on September 18 in Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Toronto, Milwaukee, Virginia Beach, Hartford, Charlotte, West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Dallas before wrapping up on October 25 in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium.

The tour comes in support of their upcoming new album Breach, set to be released this September.

Fans can register for the artist presale now at twentyonepilots.com/tour through 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15. The presale opens Tuesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. local time, with the public on-sale following Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Twenty One Pilots THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue & City Sept. 18, 2025 TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, OH Sept. 20, 2025 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON Sept. 23, 2025 American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI Sept. 24, 2025 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL Sept. 27, 2025 Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA Sept. 28, 2025 The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA Sept. 30, 2025 Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT Oct. 1, 2025 Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME Oct. 4, 2025 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY Oct. 5, 2025 Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA Oct. 7, 2025 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA Oct. 8, 2025 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC Oct. 10, 2025 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL Oct. 11, 2025 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL Oct. 14, 2025 The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL Oct. 15, 2025 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA Oct. 17, 2025 Coca-Cola Amphitheater – Birmingham, AL Oct. 19, 2025 Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR Oct. 20, 2025 Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX Oct. 23, 2025 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA Oct. 25, 2025 BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

Links above direct to official artist sites for ticket information

