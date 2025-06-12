Twenty One Pilots Unveil THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025
Grammy-winning alternative rock duo Twenty One Pilots have revealed their new tour, THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025, a 21-date late-summer run of stadiums and amphitheaters.
The tour is slated to kick off on September 18 in Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Toronto, Milwaukee, Virginia Beach, Hartford, Charlotte, West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Dallas before wrapping up on October 25 in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium.
The tour comes in support of their upcoming new album Breach, set to be released this September.
Fans can register for the artist presale now at twentyonepilots.com/tour through 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15. The presale opens Tuesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. local time, with the public on-sale following Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Twenty One Pilots THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025 Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue & City
|Sept. 18, 2025
|TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, OH
|Sept. 20, 2025
|Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON
|Sept. 23, 2025
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI
|Sept. 24, 2025
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL
|Sept. 27, 2025
|Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA
|Sept. 28, 2025
|The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT
|Oct. 1, 2025
|Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME
|Oct. 4, 2025
|Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA
|Oct. 7, 2025
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA
|Oct. 8, 2025
|PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC
|Oct. 10, 2025
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL
|Oct. 11, 2025
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL
|Oct. 14, 2025
|The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
|Oct. 15, 2025
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA
|Oct. 17, 2025
|Coca-Cola Amphitheater – Birmingham, AL
|Oct. 19, 2025
|Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR
|Oct. 20, 2025
|Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX
|Oct. 23, 2025
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA
|Oct. 25, 2025
|BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, CA
