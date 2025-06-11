Utah Symphony & Celtic Woman tickets on sale in Salt Lake City

Celtic Woman (Image via the band's official website)

Utah Symphony joins forces with beloved Irish ensemble Celtic Woman under the baton of Lloyd Butler for a one-night celebration of Celtic melodies at Salt Lake City’s Abravanel Hall on Dec. 2, 2025. Music starts at 7 p.m. inside the landmark hall acclaimed for its crystal chandeliers and warm acoustics.

Tickets for the Dec. 2 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats via the Abravanel Hall box office or at ScoreBig, where every listing comes free of hidden ticket fees—letting classical and Celtic-folk devotees keep more cash for concessions or merch.

Abravanel Hall has hosted the Utah Symphony since 1979, but this program adds fresh flair: Celtic Woman’s soaring vocals and traditional pipes blend with the Symphony’s 85-piece orchestra for re-imagined takes on favorites like “Danny Boy” and “The Parting Glass.” Butler, an audience favorite for his Pops engagements, will guide the evening through lush ballads, brisk jigs and seasonal classics as the holidays draw near.

Salt Lake City concertgoers can expect nearly two hours of music, from intimate harp interludes to full-ensemble crescendos that showcase the hall’s famous four-story pipe-organ façade. The partnership follows the Symphony’s growing roster of cross-genre collaborations that have ranged from film scores to Broadway nights.

Whether you’re a symphonic regular or new to orchestral experiences, this Celtic showcase promises fiddle flashes, choral sparkle and the Utah Symphony’s trademark precision—all beneath the Wasatch mountains’ December snow.

Shop for Utah Symphony tickets at Abravanel Hall on December 2, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Utah Symphony: Lloyd Butler – Celtic Woman tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.