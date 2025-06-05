VegasTickets.com Names Levi Kelley Chief Financial Officer

Levi Kelley | Photo via VegasTicket.com

VegasTickets.com has appointed Levi Kelley as its new chief financial officer, tapping an experienced finance leader with a background spanning ticketing, manufacturing, telecom, and private equity sectors.

Kelley brings more than 18 years of experience in accounting and financial operations to the Las Vegas-based ticket resale platform, which specializes in premium access to concerts, sporting events, and live entertainment across the country.

Prior to joining VegasTickets.com, Kelley served as CFO of Brunson Instrument Company, a manufacturer of metrology equipment. He also held the CFO role at TicketSmarter, where he oversaw financial operations for the $35 million business and played a key role in preparing the company for acquisition. His career also includes leadership positions at Bear Communications, Hawk Management, and national accounting firm Moss Adams LLP.

“Levi is a strategic thinker with the hands-on experience and financial insight we need to help fuel our next chapter of growth,” Roger Jones, owner of VegasTickets.com, said in a press release. “His leadership and integrity make him an excellent addition to our executive team, and we’re excited about the impact he’ll have on our business.”

In his new role, Kelley will lead financial strategy, budgeting, reporting, and compliance for VegasTickets.com. He will also support initiatives aimed at strengthening the company’s competitive position in the secondary ticketing space.

Originally from Kansas, Kelley is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and an active supporter of community causes. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with dual majors in accounting and finance from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.