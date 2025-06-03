VegasTickets.com, Las Vegas Aces Launch Multi-Year Fan Experience Partnership

VegasTickets.com and the Las Vegas Aces have announced a new multi-year partnership aimed at enhancing the in-game entertainment experience for fans, beginning with the 2025 WNBA season.

The collaboration will see VegasTickets.com, a Las Vegas-based ticketing platform, serve as the presenting partner of the Aces’ halftime shows at Michelob ULTRA Arena, as well as launching a major fan sweepstakes and expanding in-arena brand integration.

The Aces, one of the WNBA’s original franchises, have called Las Vegas home since 2018 and are owned by Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

“Our interest in the WNBA has been long standing,” said Roger Jones, owner of VegasTickets.com. “The Aces stand out as the league’s top team, consistently attracting national attention. Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation makes this partnership a slam dunk.”

Under the deal, VegasTickets.com will curate unique halftime performances during each Aces home game and run a month-long sweepstakes offering a year’s worth of free concert tickets. The company will also benefit from social media and game-time brand exposure throughout the season.

“The Las Vegas Aces are always looking for ways to deepen our connection with fans,” Aces President Nikki Fargas said. “Partnering with VegasTickets.com allows us to bring even more excitement to ‘The House’ – from unforgettable halftime performances to exclusive giveaways.”

Fresh off back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023, the Aces continue to raise the bar for professional women’s sports both on and off the court. In 2024, the team became the first WNBA franchise to sell out its entire season, a streak expected to continue into 2025.

The Aces’ home opener is set for May 23 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, following the WNBA season tip-off on May 16.

For more information on upcoming events or the sweepstakes, fans can visit VegasTickets.com.