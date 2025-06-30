Wisp Announces ‘If Not Winter’ North American Tour

Wisp has mapped out her first global headlining run with the If Not Winter Tour — named for her debut album, set to be released on August 1.

The tour kicks off on August 22 at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, and Nashville before wrapping up her North American leg on October 8 in Kansas City at recordbar.

Following the North American dates, Wisp will then head to Glasgow and make stops in other cities such as London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Berlin before ending her tour on November 2 in Warsaw.

Tickets are on sale now via primary outlets. Fans can also find seats on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club — where members skip service fees — by visiting Wisp Tickets.

Notably, the tour is planned around her previously announced dates supporting System of a Down.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Aug. 22 — 9:30 Club — Washington, DC Aug. 23 — Union Transfer — Philadelphia, PA Aug. 24 — Royale Boston — Boston, MA Aug. 25 — Webster Hall — New York, NY Aug. 27 — MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ Aug. 28 — MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ Aug. 31 — Soldier Field — Chicago, IL Sept. 1 — Soldier Field — Chicago, IL Sept. 3 — Rogers Stadium — Toronto, ON Sept. 5 — Rogers Stadium — Toronto, ON Sept. 6 — The Concert Hall — Toronto, ON Sept. 7 — El Club — Detroit, MI Sept. 8 — A&R Music Bar — Columbus, OH Sept. 10 — Metro — Chicago, IL Sept. 11 — Amsterdam Bar & Hall — Saint Paul, MN Sept. 13 — Marquis Theater — Denver, CO Sept. 16 — Neptune Theatre — Seattle, WA Sept. 18 — The Pearl — Vancouver, BC Sept. 19 — Revolution Hall — Portland, OR Sept. 21 — The Regency Ballroom — San Francisco, CA Sept. 23 — The Fonda Theatre — Los Angeles, CA Sept. 26 — Crescent Ballroom — Phoenix, AZ Sept. 27 — Lowbrow Palace — El Paso, TX Sept. 29 — The Factory in Deep Ellum — Dallas, TX Sept. 30 — Mohawk — Austin, TX Oct. 1 — Numbers — Houston, TX Oct. 3 — Variety Playhouse — Atlanta, GA Oct. 4 — Motorco Music Hall — Durham, NC Oct. 6 — The Basement East — Nashville, TN Oct. 7 — Off Broadway — St. Louis, MO Oct. 8 — recordbar — Kansas City, MO Oct. 22 — The Garage — Glasgow, UK Oct. 23 — Deaf Institute — Manchester, UK Oct. 24 — EartH — London, UK Oct. 25 — Maroquinerie — Paris, FR Oct. 27 — Botanique — Brussels, BE Oct. 28 — Luxor — Cologne, DE Oct. 29 — Melkweg Old Room — Amsterdam, NL Oct. 31 — headCRASH — Hamburg, DE Nov. 1 — Urban Spree — Berlin, DE Nov. 2 — Klub Hybrydy — Warsaw, PL

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”