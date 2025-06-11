WrestleMania Returning to Las Vegas in 2026 Following Record-Breaking Success

Sin City is officially welcoming back wrestling fans next year for WrestleMania 2026.

WWE announced that WrestleMania 42 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19, 2026, marking a back-to-back return to the city following the record-setting WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

The two-night spectacle is once again being held in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), reinforcing Las Vegas’ status as a global hub for sports and entertainment. WrestleMania 41, also hosted at Allegiant Stadium, drew nearly 125,000 fans over two nights and became the most successful and highest-grossing WrestleMania in WWE history.

“Las Vegas helped to deliver the biggest WrestleMania of all time,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “We look forward to once again working with the talented and effective teams at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Allegiant Stadium.”

This will be the third time Las Vegas hosts WWE’s marquee event, having also been the site of WrestleMania IX in 1993.

Beyond the main event, the 2026 WrestleMania week will include additional WWE programming and fan experiences across the city. This includes episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, NXT’s Stand & Deliver, and WWE World – an interactive multi-day fan event produced in partnership with Fanatics Events. Community initiatives and outreach efforts will also be part of the week’s programming.

“We are honored that WWE has once again selected Las Vegas to host the biggest event on their calendar,” Steve Hill, President and CEO of the LVCVA, said in a press release. “Bringing WrestleMania 42 to Las Vegas underscores our city’s reputation for elevating world-class events to new heights.”

Fans can place deposits for official WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location. These passes include premium seating, Superstar meet-and-greets, and hospitality access. More ticketing details and pre-sale registration information are available via WWE’s official website.